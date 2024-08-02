Wow: Team Imlie celebrates their success with a hearty mouthwatering lunch party on the sets of the show!

MUMBAI : Star Plus show Imlie is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show has been loved ever since its inception. The show initially starred Sumbul Touqeer, Gashmeer Mahajni and Fahmaan Khan in the leading roles and later, season two featured Karan Vohra, Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor in the main roles.

(Also Read: Imlie 7th February 2024 Written Episode Update: Sonali Tells Vishwa A Shocker About His Father

As the show is in its third season, it highlights Adrija Roy and Sai Ketan Rao in the leading roles. Imlie recently completed 1000 episodes and the entire team came together for a cake cutting celebration. Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a 20-year leap.

The show is doing amazingly well and viewers love the couple a lot. The current plot revolves around Dadi starts hating Imlie because she is Kairi's sister and the cause of Dhanraj's death. While the makers are presenting some top notch drama, the team has been doing their best when it comes to entertaining the masses.

Now, looks like the team took a break and ditched their diets as they gathered for a mouth watering meal which was organized on the sets of the show.

Ekktaa Bp Singh who is an integral part of the season 3, took to her social media handle to share a picture of the same and mentioned how there is no diet which is being followed on the set and shared a picture of some delicious meals which was apparently organised for the team.

Take a look:

