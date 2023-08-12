Wow! Temptation Island India: Tejasswi Prakash gave some special advice to Neha Dinesh Anand after facing heartbreak

MUMBAI : Since the show's competitors must overcome numerous obstacles to connect with others and discover true love, Temptation Island India continues to be a popular and trending topic. Neha Dinesh Anand was devastated in the latest episodes when her partner, Arjun Aneja, with whom she was much in love, decided to acknowledge Navisha's emotions for him for the duration of the program.

Also read: Temptation Island India Season 1 : Exclusive! This is when the finale of the show would take place

We just witnessed how the host, Karan Kundrra, gave Neha some much-needed advice. He had counseled her to fight her impulses and stop blaming other people for her situation. Neha was greatly inspired by this and made good use of the advice. It appears that a lot of viewers can identify with Neha and relate to her emotions throughout the episode.

In the most recent episode of Temptation Island, actress and host Tejasswi Prakash—partner of Karan Kundra made an appearance as a guest. She advised the competitors and shared her experiences, but she also had some special advice for Neha Dinesh Anand! Tejasswi gave Neha advice regarding her recent heartbreak, saying that the more time one wastes forming incorrect assumptions, the more painful it will be.

Neha was reminded of the chemistry she desires in life when she witnessed the incredible chemistry between Tejasswi and Karan. Neha was able to rediscover her faith in true love because of their chemistry! Neha stated at the beginning of the show that she had wanted to see Shahrukh Khan on it, but since then, "Arjun nahi toh bahar jaake koi Karan hi sahi!"

Also read: Temptation Island : Karan Kundrra supports Neha Dinesh Anand as she gets heartbroken, talks about how she should focus on personal growth in the show

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat