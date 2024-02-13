Wow! Teri Meri Dooriyaan's Gouri Tonnk gives a glimpse of what the show's 'night shoot' looks like, check it out

Gouri Tonnk plays the role of Jasleen in the show and although her character has shades of grey, viewers are loving her character.
Gouri Tonnk

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ newly launched show ‘Teri Meri Doriyaann’ by Cockrow and Shaika Films, has started on a very promising note. The show has a Punjabi setting and involves 3 love stories starring Himanshi parashar, Vijendra Kumeria, Roopam Sharma, Tushar Dhembla, Prachi Hada and Jatin Arora. The current track revolves around Angad being arrested. 

Gouri Tonnk plays the role of Jasleen in the show and although her character has shades of grey, viewers are loving her character. She has a huge fan following and keeps sharing little anecdotes from the show every now and then. 

Recently Gouri shared a glimpse of the show’s night shoot. We can see actress Roopam Sharma and the others in the background laughing and joking as they say it hardly looks like a night shoot. Take a look at the video here;

What are your thoughts on Gouri’s video? Tell us in the comments below.

Speaking about her bond with her co-actors, Gouri previously said, “I bond with everybody on the sets. We share lunches and snacks together too. If I had to name one person who I am close to on the sets, it would be Anshu Varshney. Overall it is a feel good show and I feel that my character is very well written.” 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

