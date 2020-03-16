Wow! The star cast of Sirf Tum gives a grand surprise to Vivian Dsena aka Ranveer on his birthday | Deets Inside

Since today is Vivian aka Ranveer’s happiest birthday the star cast of the serial Sirf Tum gave a grand surprise to him.

Vivian Dsena

MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. The show features Vivian Dsena as Ranveer and Eisha Singh as Suhani. The show began in a way similar to the film Kabir Singh, which starred Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in the lead roles.

The cakes were arranged for him and he was asked to cut the same and blow the candles. The cast also sang the birthday song for him and made his day very special.

Also read: Sirf Tum: Amazing! Ranveer proves Suhani’s innocence, Suhani and Ranveer to soon get married with the blessings of their families

Have a look!

Also read: Sirf Tum: Whoa! Ranveer and Suhani’s dreams to come crashing down, two more weddings to take place in the family

As reported earlier, a huge twist is coming up that will ruin Ranveer and Suhani’s dreams. They will get to know that along with them, two more weddings will take place in the family. Ranveer will be shattered to know that his father Vikrant will be getting married to Asha. The other wedding will be of Ansh to Niki. Will Ranveer and Suhani be able to go on with their wedding?

All in all, we wish Vivian a very happy birthday!

For more news and updates, keep reading this space.

