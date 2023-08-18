Wow! These YouTubers can be the potential Bigg Boss contestants in the upcoming season, take a look

MUMBAI: Indians consume YouTube like crazy. Bigg Boss OTT 2 made it evident as the organic fan following of Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan was on display. Salman Khan's TV version Bigg Boss 17 begins in two months.

1. Elvish Yadav

Elvish Yadav has become the first wild card to win Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is a popular YouTube content creator. Known for his funny videos, he is an automobile enthusiast and has reported political ambitions.

2. Dhruv Rathee

Trolled for his leftist leanings, Dhruv Rathee has millions of followers on social media. Reports spread that BBOTT 2 makers wanted a clash of both Elvish Yadav and Dhruv Rathee but the latter did not come on the show.

3. Kusha Kapila

Kusha Kapila is a fashion editor and social media entrepreneur. Her divorce news with Zorawar made her trend all day long on Twitter. Kusha Kapila is quite a firebrand and perfect for the show.

4. Anshuman Sharma

An independent musician, Anshuman Sharma merges Bollywood with global music with finesse and creativity. His videos where BTS singers Jungkook, V sing Hindi numbers are a rage. BTS Army from India will be surely supporting him.

5. Armaan Malik

YouTuber Armaan Malik is famous for his two wives, Payal and Kritika. He has three children. His videos where his two wives fight have been called out by many.

6. Technical Guruji

A pass out from the top engineering college BITS Pilani, Gaurav Choudhary is a tech freak. He has advise on all the gadgets, personal security and latest in the world of science. He works with the Dubai Police. Gaurav Choudhary is a part of NDTV as well.

7. Triggered Insaan

The brother of Abhishek Malhan, Nischaay Malhan has become famous after Bigg Boss OTT 2. He is known as Triggered Insaan. With a nice personality and sense of humour, he is perfect for Bigg Boss 17. Makers do tend to approach famous relatives of contestants.

8. Carry Minati

He is an absolute icon in the world of Indian YouTube entertainment. Ajay Negar aka Carry Minati is a YouTube producer. He is known to roast Bigg Boss like a pro. The makers have apparently approached him for the Salman Khan show.

9. Malvika Sitlani

A stunning beauty influencer, Malvika Sitlani rose from the ashes. A young mum she got separated from her husband days after delivering a baby girl. Malvika Sitlani is very popular but given how young her baby is, something like BB 17 looks unlikely.

10. Ranveer Allahbadia

He is known as Beer Biceps guy. Ranveer Allahbadia is a fitness YouTuber, life coach and soon to be an author. His podcasts are also popular with the youth. Ranveer is from Mumbai.

