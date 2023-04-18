Wow! Tina Datta reveals how she handled trolls and negative comments post her stint in Bigg Boss 16

Tina Datta is a well known and successful actress in television and she has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her character of Ichcha from serial Uttaran and became a household name.
Tina Datta

MUMBAI :   Tina Datta is a well known and successful actress in television and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her character of Ichcha from serial Uttaran and became a household name.

Recently, she had grabbed headlines for her stint in Bigg Boss 16, where she was famous for her friendship with Shalin.

Currently, she is seen in the serial Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, where she essays the role of Surili and the fans are loving this new role. 

From her character being judged, to getting trolled for one thing or the other, Tina Datta faced a lot of backlash in Bigg Boss 16. In a recent interview, she revealed how she dealt with the tough time.

She shared that she used to ignore the trolls and hate, and for that, she thanks her team. Her team used to delete the negative comments and if the comment is really bad, her team used to block the user.

Taking the advantages provided by the social media platform Instagram, many spam accounts were blocked and restricted for her to avoid and ignore the negativity on social media.

The actress further explained that if the negative and troll comments are given importance, there are high chances to get affected by it. It is better not to pay head to it. 

Also, she noticed that 80% of the people love her, while only 20% of them don't. The 20% are the ones who require a lot of attention, and so, she suggests that not paying heed to them is the right thing to do.

