Wow! Udaariyaan: Fans applaud Ekam, Nehamat and Naaz for THIS reason on Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

Fateh and Tejo had a long way in their relationship—from getting married to falling in love to getting divorced. The couple has a significant fan base, and there was a lot of online support when the song about Fatejo's recent remarriage was just released. Sadly, their love story did not have the happy conclusion that it deserved. Together, Fateh and Tejo passed away, leaving behind their daughter Nehmat.

After a 16-year leap, the show will once again revolve on the love triangle between Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz.

In the latest promo of Udaariyaan, we see that Ekam asks Nehmat to be his dance partner and he waits for her. When Nehmat is late, Naaz takes this chance and tells him that she can be his dance partner but Ekam tells her that his Nehmat will never leave him dangling and this pisses of Naaz a lot.

But fans of the show are really happy with the new cast, even though there were some apprehensions before but fans are now applauding the intrigue that the new cast is bringing and especially carrying forward the legacy of Fateh, Tejo and Jamsine. Twinkle Arora who plays the role of Nehmat took to Instagram to share the great fan response the cast has been receiving. Check it out:

Previously we also saw that Ekam points out how Nehmat thinks that he doesn’t understand her pain. He also points out how his father feels the same. He reveals how he wants to become a police officer only to find out what caused Nehmat’s parents’ accident and also why his father was suspended.

Will Ekam find out the truth about Fateh and Tejo’s death?

