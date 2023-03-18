WOW! Uorfi Javed –The Queen of Television; the only TV star to make it to the A-list designers’ party guest list

MUMBAI : You love her or you hate her, but you can’t ignore her! Well, we are talking about Uorfi Javed who has always grabbed everyone’s attention with the unique outfits that she wears. A lot of people on social media troll her for what she wears, but one cannot ignore the fact that she is paparazzi’s favourite and gets a lot of views on social media.

While a lot of people including some from the industry troll her for the outfits she wears, the actress is definitely the favourite of the A-list Bollywood designers. A few days ago, she attended a party hosted by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Also Read: Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project

She was the only face from television to make it to a party which was attended by B-Town celebs like Jaya Bachchan, Babil Khan, Neha Dhupia, and others.

Recently, designers Shantnu & Nikhil launched their new store and many Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Meezaan Jafri, and others attended the launch. But, the only TV actress to be invited at the launch was Uorfi Javed. Of course Uorfi wore an outfit that grabbed everyone’s attention.

But, standing tall amid all the Bollywood biggies and stealing the show is something only Uorfi can do. So, we can clearly call her the Queen of Television who is making it to the A-list designers’ party guest list.

Uorfi has been a part of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, and others. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT and after the show, she has been grabbing everyone’s attention because of her bold outfits.

Also Read: Exclusive! Uorfi Javed talks about how she deals with trolls, says “I don’t spare them at all”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.





