WOW! Uorfi Javed –The Queen of Television; the only TV star to make it to the A-list designers’ party guest list

Uorfi Javed has been grabbing everyone’s attention because of her bold outfits. But, clearly she has made it to a level where not many TV actresses have reached. Read on to know more...
Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:10
Queen of Television

MUMBAI : You love her or you hate her, but you can’t ignore her! Well, we are talking about Uorfi Javed who has always grabbed everyone’s attention with the unique outfits that she wears. A lot of people on social media troll her for what she wears, but one cannot ignore the fact that she is paparazzi’s favourite and gets a lot of views on social media.
While a lot of people including some from the industry troll her for the outfits she wears, the actress is definitely the favourite of the A-list Bollywood designers. A few days ago, she attended a party hosted by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Also Read:  Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project

She was the only face from television to make it to a party which was attended by B-Town celebs like Jaya Bachchan, Babil Khan, Neha Dhupia, and others.

Recently, designers Shantnu & Nikhil launched their new store and many Bollywood celebs like Kriti Sanon, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha, Meezaan Jafri, and others attended the launch. But, the only TV actress to be invited at the launch was Uorfi Javed. Of course Uorfi wore an outfit that grabbed everyone’s attention.

 

 

But, standing tall amid all the Bollywood biggies and stealing the show is something only Uorfi can do. So, we can clearly call her the Queen of Television who is making it to the A-list designers’ party guest list.

Uorfi has been a part of shows like Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Chandra Nandini, Bepannaah, and others. She rose to fame with Bigg Boss OTT and after the show, she has been grabbing everyone’s attention because of her bold outfits.

Also Read:  Exclusive! Uorfi Javed talks about how she deals with trolls, says “I don’t spare them at all”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.
    

 


    

 

Uorfi Javed Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Shantnu Nikhil Kriti Sanon Ali Fazal Richa Chadha Meezaan Jafri TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
tellychakkar-mansi's picture

About Author

Submitted by tellychakkar-mansi on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Audience perspective! do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct
MUMBAI : Actress Malaika Arora has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful dance, sizzling looks and...
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sreejita De to be part of the show?
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
WOW! Uorfi Javed –The Queen of Television; the only TV star to make it to the A-list designers’ party guest list
MUMBAI : You love her or you hate her, but you can’t ignore her! Well, we are talking about Uorfi Javed who has always...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: High Drama!Abhimanyu takes Parth by his collar for abusing Shefali
MUMBAI :Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The  show...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s concert canceled in Indore as Bajrang Dal members create havoc on stage, Netizens say “these people bring shame…”
MUMBAI :MC Stan’s popularity has been soaring high ever since he came out of the Bigg Boss house. His rap songs and...
Recent Stories
do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct
Audience perspective! do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct

Latest Video

Related Stories
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13: Exclusive! Sreejita De to be part of the show?
MC Sta
Shocking! Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan’s concert canceled in Indore as Bajrang Dal members create havoc on stage, Netizens say “these people bring shame…”
Gayatri Soham
Exclusive! Imlie: Gayatri Soham to enter Star Plus’ show
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai: Really! Will we see the fourth ‘Anita Bhabhi’ joining the show as Vidisha Srivastava is pregnant with her first child?
Shocking! Check out the list of actors who refused the role of "Armaan Oberoi" in Ishq Mein Ghayal
Shocking! Check out the list of actors who refused the role of "Armaan Oberoi" in Ishq Mein Ghayal
total head-turner! Read to know more about her!
Shivangi Joshi’s sister Sheetal is a total head-turner! Read to know more about her!