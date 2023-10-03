Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project

Uorfi’s fans were excited when the news broke of the Bigg Boss OTT actress’s participation in the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 09:02
Uorfi

MUMBAI :Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

Also Read-  Sad! Urfi Javed not keeping well, had to be hospitalized

Uorfi’s fans were excited when the news broke of the Bigg Boss OTT actress’s participation in the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, her fans will have to be disappointed in that matter as she has opted out of the project. The Meri Durga actress was in talks with the makers for months and keen to do the show however things didn’t work out. 

Uorfi who was in talks with another big project finally cracked the deal and signed it before she could confirm her appearance on KKK 13.

Uorfi’s fans however can keep their calm as she will be seen in another big project the announcement of which will be made soon! 

Also Read-EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Meanwhile Uorfi has been making waves in the entertainment world like never before. Recently Uorfi was seen at fashion designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lavish star-studded party. The Bigg Boss OTT star looked divine in a red saree, jewels encrusted top and headgear that instantly attracted everyone’s attention. She shared pictures from the event on her social media page. She also made it to the digital cover of a South Magazine in a designer outfit.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- TOI 

Uorfi Javed Bepannah Meri Durga Bigg Boss Salman Khan Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie Daayan Kasautii Zindagii Kay TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
4
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/10/2023 - 09:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Sexy! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress Monica Chaudhari is too hot to handle in these pictures
MUMBAI :Actress Monica Chaudhary has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her beautiful acting...
Oh No! Anupamaa: THIS person to help Anuj and Anupama to get Choti Anu back
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?
MUMBAI :Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer have been one of the most loved on-screen pairs since they were a part of the...
Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares a picture with Ashneer Grover at a recent party, netizens say “dono ke beech itni duri…”
MUMBAI :Shark Tank India has been a successful reality show with a unique concept. It depicts business owners giving...
Spoiler Alert! Udaariyaan: Police arrives while Ekam beats up Advait
MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
Recent Stories
Monica
Sexy! Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actress Monica Chaudhari is too hot to handle in these pictures

Latest Video

Related Stories
Fahmaan
Finally! Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan confirm that they are in a relationship?
Aman GUpta
Shark Tank India’s Aman Gupta shares a picture with Ashneer Grover at a recent party, netizens say “dono ke beech itni duri…”
ISHITA
Exclusive! “There are a lot of shades to her that I am portraying, and after a long time, I got such a ‘Dumdaar’ character,” says Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Mansi aka Ishita Ganguly
Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Exclusive! Gultesham Khan to enter Colors show Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from
Master Chef India Season 7: Survana, Sachin, Priyanka, and Gurkirat are in the danger zone; one of them to get eliminated from the show
Radhika
Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya to see Radhika trapped in a dangerous fire situation