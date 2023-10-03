Uorfi Javed opts out of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 for another big project

MUMBAI :Uorfi Javed is constantly in the news for her bold yet bizarre dressing sense. She also makes headlines voicing her opinions about the current happenings and creates ripples in the media. She not only showcases her unusual outfits but is also known to voice her opinion where it matters.

Also Read- Sad! Urfi Javed not keeping well, had to be hospitalized

Uorfi’s fans were excited when the news broke of the Bigg Boss OTT actress’s participation in the popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. However, her fans will have to be disappointed in that matter as she has opted out of the project. The Meri Durga actress was in talks with the makers for months and keen to do the show however things didn’t work out.

Uorfi who was in talks with another big project finally cracked the deal and signed it before she could confirm her appearance on KKK 13.

Uorfi’s fans however can keep their calm as she will be seen in another big project the announcement of which will be made soon!

Also Read-EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Meanwhile Uorfi has been making waves in the entertainment world like never before. Recently Uorfi was seen at fashion designer Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla’s lavish star-studded party. The Bigg Boss OTT star looked divine in a red saree, jewels encrusted top and headgear that instantly attracted everyone’s attention. She shared pictures from the event on her social media page. She also made it to the digital cover of a South Magazine in a designer outfit.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar…

Credit- TOI