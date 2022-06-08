EXPLOSIVE! Urfi Javed gives a SASSY REPLY to Chahatt Khanna who took a dig at her | Deets Inside

Chahatt, who has acted in the Sanjay Dutt starrer film Prassthanam, is presently in news for taking a dig at the internet and social media sensation Urfi Javed.

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Chahatt Khanna is one of the most popular television actresses. She has been part of many serials.

The pretty actress was last seen in Qubool Hai on TV. Chahatt, who has also acted in the Sanjay Dutt starrer film Prassthanam, is presently in news for taking a dig at the internet and social media sensation Urfi Javed.

Chahatt took to her social media and wrote a message for Urfi: “Who wears this?? And on streets. I mean anyone would remove their clothes and media makes them a celebrity. Is Indian media so vulnerable? It’s easy to buy this cheap publicity and media, This cheap show you’ll are promoting to our generation, Anyone would pay for spotting and do anything or go even nude you’ll will carry? This is obnoxiously sad !! God bless you with some wisdom”

To which Urfi took to her social media and gave a befitting reply to her.

She mentioned, “At least I don’t buy followers!! Also if you would do your homework, I was there for an interview I was dressed for an interview which is none of your business you’re just jealous that even after paying the paps they are not covering you. @chahattkhanna also whatever anyone does on this earth is none of your business, why didn’t you upload this story for Ranveer Singh? Shows your hypocrisy. See I didn’t judge you for your TWO divorces, dating away younger men so why judge me?

So you’re allowed to post such pictures on social media for the entire to see? Social media pet oh asli log nahi hote na? You’re just jealous my love, and you’re a bully. I feel bad for your daughter what kind of mother they have have! Shit.

3.2 million followers and 9k likes!!! Wow you know what I mean;) @chahattkhanna here you go, have you 2mins fame.

At least I earn my own money not living off my 2 ex-husbands alimony! @chahattkhanna I ain't coming to you judging how you love your life. IDK what these aunties have against me lol.”

Have a look!

