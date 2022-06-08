Sad! Urfi Javed not keeping well, had to be hospitalized

Urfi Javed is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her participation in a reality show. According to the latest media reports, the actress is not keeping well.

 

MUMBAI:  Urfi Javed is one of the most popular names in the entertainment industry. She rose to fame with her participation in a reality show. According to the latest media reports, the actress is not keeping well.

 
Though she was spotted for her usual outings, sources close to Urfi informed TOI that she has been vomiting since last two three days. She had to be admitted to a hospital. A source close to the actress informed the daily that today (August 6) the actress had high fever 103-104 degree and had to be admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani Hospital. She will be undergoing a few tests to figure out exactly what has happened to her.

 
Urfi Javed has been making headlines for her fashionable outings. Whenever she is spotted at public places, she grabs everyone’s eyeballs with her fashionable avatars. Her pictures and videos go viral in no time. Recently, ace designer Masaba Gupta and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh both praised the actress for her fashion sense. While Ranveer called her Fashion icon, Masaba Gupta praised the amount of efforts Urfi puts into all her clothes.

 
Work-wise, Urfi came into limelight after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss OTT where she made an outfit out of a garbage bag. She was highly praised by all the contestants. Apart from Bigg Boss, Urfi has also acted in a few TV shows.

 
We wish her a speedy recovery!

 
