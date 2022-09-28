WOW! This is what Mugdha Chaphekar, aka Prachi, does when she is not shooting for Kumkum Bhagya

Mugdha Chaphekar

MUMBAI : Mugdha Chaphekar is currently seen in Zee TV's popular and long-running drama series Kumkum Bhagya.

The actress is seen portraying the role of Prachi Mehra in the show and is paired opposite Krishna Kaul.

The viewers have loved Mugdha's stellar performance and her on-screen jodi with Krishna. Mugdha has become a household name in no time.

Before Kumkum Bhagya, Mugdha appeared in several hit TV shows like Solhah Singaarr, Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Mere Ghar Aayi Ek Nanhi Pari, Dharam Veer, Sajan Re Jhoot Mat Bolo, Satrangi Sasural and many more. 

The actress' talent is unmatchable, which is why she has gained loads of success in her long career span.

Well, we all know that daily soaps are quite hectic to shoot for actors, and they rarely get time for themselves.

And now, it seems Mugdha has got some time for herself and decided to do something adventurous.

The actress has jetted off for a fun bike ride with her husband, Ravish Desai.

Ravish has shared a few pictures with Mugdha, and both look dapper.

Take a look:

 

Mugdha and Ravish starred together in Zee TV's show Satrangi Sasural. The duo fell in love on set and got married.

Ravish and Mugdha have been enjoying their marital bliss ever since then.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

