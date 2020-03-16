WOW! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri to don a new LOOK?

Woh To Hai Albelaa actress Hiba Nawab's latest Instagram post has left the fans drooling on her. 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 18:42
WOW! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri to don a new LOOK?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The show stars Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles. 

While Hiba is seen as Sayuri and Shaheer is playing the role of Krishna aka Kanha. 

The viewers are in love with the show's fresh new pairing. 

Sayuri and Kanha are developing likeness for each other and their relationship is slowly progressing. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albela: Interesting! Saroj pretends to be good

We all know in what circumstances, the couple got married but they are trying to work things out. 

The viewers are already getting to see some adorable moments between the duo. 

While Sayuri's look was completely changed post she got married to Kanha, the viewers loved seeing her beautiful sarees. 

But now, Hiba's latest Instagram post has left the fans drooling on her. 

Hiba seems to be having Shamshera fever as she grooves on Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer song. 

Take a look:

Fans are going gaga over Hiba's new avatar. 

What is your take on Hiba's never-seen-before avatar? Tell us in the comments. 

Woh To Hai Albelaa also stars Kinshuk Vaidya, Rachi Sharma, Sucheta Khanna, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Mehul Buch, Naya Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal and Aparna Dixit. 

The show is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi's ace production banner Director's Kut Production. 

Woh To Hai Albelaa hit the small screens from 14th March onwards on Star Bharat.  

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: Fun time! Sayuri laughs at Kanha as he falls

Shaheer Sheikh Kinshuk Vaidya Star Bharat Rajan Shahi Anuj Sachdeva Hiba Nawab Woh To Hai Albelaa Pallavi Pradhan Somesh Agarwal Suruchi Adarkar TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 18:42

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Ganesha isn’t ready to go for the marriage
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Pushpa Impossible: OMG! Rashi doesn’t come home, Aryan stalks her to create trouble
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’ has begun to make a...
Parineetii: OMG! Parineet so close to know Rajeev’s truth
MUMBAI: Colors' new show “Parineetii” is doing well. The audience loves the show and they are connected to the stars of...
Swaran Ghar: Sad! Swaran’s hard-hitting realization in tough situations
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is getting quite interesting with each passing episode. The current track of the show revolves...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Aarohi’s hatred makes her merciless, Abhimanyu’s life in danger
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
AWW-DORABLE! Barkha aka Ashlesha Sawant REVEALS who gives the best HUGS on the sets of Anupamaa
MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa is still ruling at the top of TRP ratings. The performances are indeed breathtaking and...
Recent Stories
SHAMSHERA
Shocking! #BOYCOTTSHAMSHERA trends on social media, check out the reason
Latest Video