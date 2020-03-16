WOW! Woh To Hai Albelaa fame Hiba Nawab aka Sayuri to don a new LOOK?

MUMBAI: Star Bharat's show Woh To Hai Albelaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show stars Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh in the lead roles.

While Hiba is seen as Sayuri and Shaheer is playing the role of Krishna aka Kanha.

The viewers are in love with the show's fresh new pairing.

Sayuri and Kanha are developing likeness for each other and their relationship is slowly progressing.

We all know in what circumstances, the couple got married but they are trying to work things out.

The viewers are already getting to see some adorable moments between the duo.

While Sayuri's look was completely changed post she got married to Kanha, the viewers loved seeing her beautiful sarees.

But now, Hiba's latest Instagram post has left the fans drooling on her.

Hiba seems to be having Shamshera fever as she grooves on Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor starrer song.

Take a look:

Fans are going gaga over Hiba's new avatar.

What is your take on Hiba's never-seen-before avatar? Tell us in the comments.

Woh To Hai Albelaa also stars Kinshuk Vaidya, Rachi Sharma, Sucheta Khanna, Vaishnavi Ganatra, Mehul Buch, Naya Bhatt, Somesh Agarwal and Aparna Dixit.

The show is bankrolled by Rajan Shahi's ace production banner Director's Kut Production.

Woh To Hai Albelaa hit the small screens from 14th March onwards on Star Bharat.

