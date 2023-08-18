WOW! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia's transformation from a cutie to a hottie is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia is a well-known name in the television industry.

The actress started off her career as a child artist and has come a long way to become this successful.

Aditi has starred in various TV shows and movies as well.

In today's time, Aditi is a popular actress and also a very amazing social media star.

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram.

Aditi is one fashionista and her style game is on point.

Be it clothes, accessories or even her hair and makeup, Aditi never fails to impress everyone with her style.

The pretty diva often keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life on social media making the fans go gaga.

ALSO READ: Wow! Take a look these pictures of Aditi Bhatia enjoying her time in California

So, let's take a look:



Aditi is also quite an avid traveller and her Instagram is proof.

The actress often travels in different parts of the world and shares all her travel and holiday stories with her fans.

Aditi has so far done movies like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Sargoshiyan, and Chance Pe Dance.

She has been a part of shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Tashn-E-Ishq among others.

The actress has appeared as a contestant in Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, Comedy Circus and Khatra Khatra Khatra.

What do you have to say about Aditi's style transformation? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Wow! Take a look these pictures of Aditi Bhatia enjoying her time in California



