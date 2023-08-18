WOW! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia's transformation from a cutie to a hottie is UNMISSABLE

The pretty diva often keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life on social media making the fans go gaga.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 14:58
Aditi

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia is a well-known name in the television industry. 

The actress started off her career as a child artist and has come a long way to become this successful. 

Aditi has starred in various TV shows and movies as well. 

In today's time, Aditi is a popular actress and also a very amazing social media star. 

The actress enjoys a massive fan following on the popular photo-sharing app Instagram. 

Aditi is one fashionista and her style game is on point. 

Be it clothes, accessories or even her hair and makeup, Aditi never fails to impress everyone with her style. 

The pretty diva often keeps sharing all the latest updates from her personal and professional life on social media making the fans go gaga. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Take a look these pictures of Aditi Bhatia enjoying her time in California

So, let's take a look:


Aditi is also quite an avid traveller and her Instagram is proof. 

The actress often travels in different parts of the world and shares all her travel and holiday stories with her fans.

Aditi has so far done movies like Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Sargoshiyan, and Chance Pe Dance. 

She has been a part of shows like Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and Tashn-E-Ishq among others. 

The actress has appeared as a contestant in Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza, Comedy Circus and Khatra Khatra Khatra. 

What do you have to say about Aditi's style transformation? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Wow! Take a look these pictures of Aditi Bhatia enjoying her time in California

 
 

Comedy Nights Bachao Taaza Comedy Circus Khatra Khatra Khatra Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan Tujh Sang Preet Lagayi Sajna Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Tashn-e-Ishq Aditi Bhatia
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Fri, 08/18/2023 - 14:58

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyatt: Woah! Jahaan decides to tell the truth to Dolly, Elahi surprises the family
MUMBAI: Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
WOW! After Gadar 2, now Gadar 3 to happen soon? Here’s what Sunny Deol has to say
MUMBAI: Gadar 2 has created a storm at the box office. The film starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and...
On India’s Best Dancer, Ayushmann Khurrana compliments Shivam Wankhade, saying, “It felt like I saw glimpses of Govinda sir through your performance.”
MUMBAI: This Sunday, get ready for a dhamakedaar episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s home-grown reality show...
WOW! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Aditi Bhatia's transformation from a cutie to a hottie is UNMISSABLE
MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia is a well-known name in the television industry. The actress started off her career as a child...
Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Farhan Qureshi roped in for movie Daranchhu
MUMBAI: With the rise in consumption of content, we can see some great projects being made on different OTT platforms...
WOAH! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visit the construction site of their new house; netizens say, “Ghar bana rahe hai ya Taj Mahal”
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s new house has been under construction for the past couple of years. The actors...
Recent Stories
Gadar
WOW! After Gadar 2, now Gadar 3 to happen soon? Here’s what Sunny Deol has to say
Latest Video
Related Stories
Divyanka Tripathi
Girl power! Divyanka Tripathi recalls the time she slapped a man for misbehaving, read more
Sargun Kaur Luthra
OMG! What has Sargun Kaur Luthra of Yeh Hai Chahatein been up to since quitting the show? Read to find out!
DIVYANKA TRIPATHI
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals she would watch Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 for this contestant
husband wife
BEAUTIFUL! 5 popular on-screen jodis who fell in love and went on to become real life couple
- Vidisha Srivastava
Congratulations! Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai’s Vidisha Srivastava blessed with a baby girl
Kahtron Ke Khiladi Season 13
Kya Baat Hai! Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya reveals her experience of being a challenger on the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13”