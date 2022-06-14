WOW! Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar's Armaan and Dia are happy to welcome this new member in their lives

Armaan is hesitant, he agrees with her, but Sudha, who is dreaming about a grandchild, gets heartbroken on knowing about this.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Star Plus’ popular show Yeh Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar is loved by the audience. The show has always been high on drama. 

In this video, we see that Armaan aka Ankit Siwach and Dia are welcoming the new D. O. P 'Altaaf'- the balloon. Take a look at their funny banter in this video. 

Check out the video  

Fans are very excited to see the upcoming track and how their relationship will take a turn. 

Meanwhile in the show, Armaan and Dia go to the hospital where the doctor tells them how Dia may end up getting infertile if she loses too much blood.

The house gets divided for the same reason. What will happen next? What will Dia do?

