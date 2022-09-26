Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Abhi And Akshara recreate the ‘Kesariya’ magic

MUMBAI : Pranali Rathod (Akshara Goenka) and Harshad Chopda (Abhimanyu Birla) have captured the hearts of viewers in the enduring series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Fans adore 'AbhiRa,' and it is frequently trending.

The relationship between Akshara and Abhimanyu has had many highs and lows; they had to fight the world to stay together just to be torn apart. The focus of the next phase will be on their life together after they have been separated.

Akshara who is still very much in love with Abhi has time over time put him above her family but Abhimanyu is lost in his own thoughts and doesn’t consider her feelings enough. He loves her for sure but his guilt over his sister’s death has put him over the edge.

But fans have gotten a moment of relief from the drama and enjoy the romance and the sizzling chemistry of AbhiRa when Pranali Rathod who plays the role of Akshara shared a glimpse of her and Harshad Chopda’s throwback performance. Fans were just too excited and they have been waiting for an AbhiRa reunion and from the looks of the track that the show is taking, it might be a little while before they see an official AbhiRa reunion. But in the meantime, we can definitely play the video on loop. Check it out:

Meanwhile, on the show, Akhilesh creates a big scene by accusing Anand of being drunk and heading to perform surgery. Akshara is very much stressed with all that is happening. Meanwhile, Neil calls Abhimanyu to meet up urgently where he fails to notice the big drama happening in Birla hospital.

Akshara is once again trapped between the Birla and the Goenka family.

What turn will the show take now?

