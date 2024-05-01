Wow! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod stuns in her new photoshoot, check out first glimpses

Pranali has now shared a glimpse of a new photoshoot and she looks stunning in a red Indian attire with some beautiful jewelry.
Pranali Rathod

MUMBAI : Pranali Rathod has become a household name these days with her portrayal of Akshara in Star plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has made appearances in major television shows. She has been a part of Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki, Barrister Babu, and Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye. She made her web debut with Chutzpah, where she portrayed Richa. She has an enormous fan following and the people are crazy for her.

Fans love to see what their favorite stars are up to when they are not shooting. Pranali is someone who is active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of herself online.  

Pranali has now shared a glimpse of a new photoshoot and she looks stunning in a red Indian attire with some beautiful jewelry. Check out her story here;

What are your thoughts on Pranali’s new pictures? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

