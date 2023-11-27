Wow! Ziddi Dil Maane Na actress Simple Kaul shares a glimpse of surprise birthday celebrations with friends, Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay Sidhu, and many others

Simple Kaul Loomba enjoyed the celebrations with her friends Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay Sidhu, and many others.
Simple Kaul

MUMBAI: Simple Kaul Loomba is one of the most loved Indian television actresses who has stunned everyone with her performance in television series like Kutumb, Shararat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Oye Jassie, Yam Hain Hum, Dilli Wali Thakur Gurls and Ziddi Dil Maane Na.

Simple Kaul celebrated her birthday on 24 November with her friends.

She enjoyed the celebrations with her friends Karanvir Bohra, his wife Teejay Sidhu, and many others. 

She also penned a heartfelt message for her friends who have thrown, a surprise birthday bash for her. 

She shared multiple fun moments from her birthday bash delighting her fans. 

Simple Kaul also had fun with friends while having cocktail trials with Prathmesh Sharma and others.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

