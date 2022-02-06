Wowed and How! 5 Women entrepreneurs who impressed the Sharks with their zeal

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s non-fiction offering Shark Tank India has given a boost to the start-up revolution in India. Becoming a beacon of guidance to many pitchers from all walks of life, the show has brought to light the rising wave of entrepreneurship present in every nook and corner of India. The first Indian edition of the globally renowned business reality format has given many budding entrepreneurs the boost to make it big, has all it took was one perfect pitch to impress the sharks. Celebrating entrepreneurship, the first season of the show not only witnessed some innovative business ideas but also saw participation form women entrepreneurs whose dreams were defined by their ambition to succeed in their chosen fields of business. While all the Sharks were awestruck by their ideas, Sharks Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh and Ghazal Alagh were the flag bearers of cheering on their fellow women entrepreneurs.



At the end of season 1, here’s a look back at some of the women entrepreneurs who left the a long lasting impression and proved that a woman can excel in any field.



Aditi Gupta, Founder of Menstrupedia

In India, Menstruation has been associated with impurity. Every year, more than a crore girls get their periods out of which some of are not properly educated about it and are bounded by societal restrictions like use cloth instead of a sanitary pads or don’t enter their place of worships. Being at the receiving end of this period related stigma while growing up, Aditi Gupta was instilled with the sense of shame. With a deep understanding of the discomfort people face when conversing about periods, Aditi Gupta along with her husband Tuhin Paul quit their jobs to start Menstrupedia comics – India’s first comic book on periods that aims to transform the narrative about menstruation. With interesting stories and characters, the comic is a friendly guide crafted to present the information about menstruation in a way that is not only easy to understand but also sensitive towards the taboo nature of the subject. Being available in around 11000 schools in India, the product has created a great impact by educating many girls about periods and making them feeling empowered. In order to create global impact on a topic that is considered a taboo; Aditi want to build their brand further by creating an app as well. Such a brilliant idea was enough to bring onboard Shark Namita Thapar who invested 50 lakhs for 20% equity!

Aishwarya Biswas – Founder & MD, Auli Lifestyle

Ayurvedic skincare brand ‘Auli’ conceptualised and created by the effervescent Aishwarya Biswas became the talk of the town after airing on Shark Tank India. Indulgent. Luxurious. Organic – AULI isn’t just about the products that pamper and prime you to look and feel your best, AULI is a lifestyle and wellness statement. Offering an exuberant range of fabulously lush organic and natural products that are perfect for both gifting and self-indulgence, AULI has an offering for every budget, for every need or greed and promises to leave you utterly spoilt for choice! With her passion for wellness essentials, pamper packages and in fact every single product is an echo of not just her heart and soul but also of her expertise and experience. The Kolkata based entrepreneur impressed shark Namita Thapar and won an investment of 75 lakh for 15% equity, especially when she stood her ground and said that she would much rather go solo than have a co-founder with her.

Ananya Malloo and Anushree Malloo – Co-founders of Nuutjob

A men’s hygiene product brand created by women! Now that’s a unique offering! Not only that, but their pitch was different too! Entering the sets dressed as men scratching their private parts, Co-founders Ananya Malloo and Anushree Malloo, who are cousin sisters made a daring and bold impact on the Sharks from the word go! Their brand Nuutjob is a men’s intimate hygiene brand whose products are developed around helping keep men keep their intimates clean and dry. The products work towards anti-chafing, preventing irritation due to sweating, preventing bad odour and itching, and helping maintain a good pH balance down there for men. Their brilliant brand got them a funding from Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta who invested 25 lakh for 20% equity in the company.

Surabhi Shah and Chetna Shah, Founders of Carragreen

Proving to be an inspiration to many women out there and showcasing how a woman can be there for each other are Surabhi Shah and Chetna Shah, a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law jodi from Indore, MP who founded Carragreen. A perfect replacement of plastic, Carragreen was started with a vision to eliminate the use of plastics like cutlery in day-to-day life. The “ecopreneurs” won over Sharks Peyush Bansal and Anupam Mittal who invested 50 lakhs for 20 % equity in the company. Carragreen’s products are biodegradable, and ecofriendly. The mother-in-law daughter-in-law duo through Carragreen provide innovative products that are a substitute for disposable plastic at affordable rates.

Heart Up My Sleeves

Presenting one such idea that was conceived in the midst of the pandemic, ‘Heart Up My Sleeves’ by Delhi-based Riya Khattar impressed Sharks Anupam Mittal and Vineeta Singh and got an investment 25 lakh for 30% equity owing to the simplicity and resourcefulness of the product. A modern concept, fit for transforming India, the brand was started in the midst of the pandemic literally while cleaning the closet! Riya Khattar happened to find the solution to the most common problem that each girl faces i.e. while they have a lot of clothes but still nothing right to wear. This one of its kind brand makes detachable sleeves - a quick fix to any dull outfit. Within a short period of time, the brand has received a good response from influencers and celebrities like Neha Kakkar, Hansika Motwani and Komal Pandey amongst others. The 23-year-old won over the Sharks with her unique vision to revolutionize the way we look at dressing up or dressing down and so could lure in the Sharks for a bite!

