Wrestler Apurva Vinayak to enter SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia

TellyChakkar.com has an exclusive update from SAB TV’s Tera Kya Hoga Alia. To ensure complete entertainment with twists and turns, the makers have planned an interesting track for the viewers. In the upcoming track, Alia will learn wrestling. The makers have roped in a real-life wrestler Apurva Vinayak for the sequence. Apurva as Jijji will give wrestling lessons to Alia.

Will Alia be able to prove herself with Jijji’s guidance? Only time will tell.

Tera Kya Hoga Alia stars actors like Harshad Arora, Anusha Mishra, Priyanka Purohit and Smita Singh in prominent roles.

We called Apurva for a comment, but she remained unavailable.

