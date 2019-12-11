Writer Gaurav Solanki received star screen awards for best story writing and screen play for Article 15

MUMBAI: Writer Gaurav Solanki who wrote Article 15 recently received star screen awards for best story writing and screen play for Ayushmaann khurana starrer article 15

On sharing his expression on winning, "This is special because this is my first film award for my first film as a screenwriter. I came to Mumbai exactly 8 years ago on the same date - the 8th of December, 2011, and this is such a surprising coincidence that I got this on the 8th of december, 2019.

I think this award belongs to millions of people who have faced inhuman discrimination and atrocities because of the caste-system. I hope the love and accolades for the film transcend into making our society more compassionate and non-discriminatory" he apprised.

He has also written Saif Ali Khan starer web series Tandav.