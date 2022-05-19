WRITER'S DELIGHT! Did Vanraj play a cupid for Anuj and Anupamaa?

Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been working wonders on the small screens ever since the beginning. The ardent viewers who have closely seen Anupamaa have some interesting views on Vanraj playing a pivotal part in uniting Anupamaa and Anuj.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 14:54
anu-van

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows on the small screens. 

Ever since the show started, it has consistently topped the TRP charts. 

We have seen how the makers have left no stone unturned to keep the viewers intrigued by the show. 

The viewers have seen a significant change in everyone's character as the storyline has progressed. 

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's character took a considerable turn post she discovered Vanraj's betrayal. 

Vanraj had an extramarital affair with Kavya which Anupamaa found out and it changed everything for her overnight. 

Well, Anupamaa decided to move on in her life and not give Vanraj a second chance. 

Meanwhile, Vanraj had realised his mistake and wanted to sort things with Anupamaa. However, it was too late for him. 

ALSO READ: Anupama: Wow! Dolly’s sassy reply to Baa will shock you as she goes against her and supports Anupama

As time passed by, Vanraj married Kavya and Anupamaa led a single life for the longest time. 

However, the makers had planned a beautiful love story for Anupamaa.

With Anuj's entry, Anupamaa's life once again witnessed a big change. 

After the beautiful friendship that brewed between her and Anuj, Anupamaa finally fell for him. 

Their love story blossomed with time and finally, it has culminated in marriage. 

While Anupamaa was somewhere destined to restart her life once again, a lot of viewers think that Vanraj is one of the reasons behind it.

The ardent viewers who have closely observed Anupamaa feel that indirectly played a cupid for her and Anuj. 

It is because of Vanraj's betrayal that Anupamaa moved on in her life and found love again. 

If Anupamaa and Vanraj were still married, she would have left the same kind of life and never be able to achieve whatever she has gained so far. 

The viewers feel that somewhere Vanraj is responsible for the happiness which Anupamaa is getting right now. 

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! #MaAnKiShaadi will happen on this date in StarPlus' Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Bhabhi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/19/2022 - 14:54

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Explosive! Navjot Singh Sidhu sentenced to one year in jail
MUMBAI: Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has been sentenced to a year in jail in a 1988 road rage case. Navjot Sidhu...
Dia Mirza and Shreya Dhanwanthary highlight the importance of ‘consent’ in their upcoming short film ‘Gray’ on Amazon miniTV
MUMBAI: Consent is important, but very often people fail to understand when and where the line must be drawn. Gray -...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Woah! Anubhav imagines Gungun hugging him, reality hits him hard
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Must Read! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai climbs to second position in TRP ratings, Udaariyan enters top 10 show and Anupama tops the TRP charts followed by YRKKH, Yeh Hai Chahatein ,GHKKPM and Imlie
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is known by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which channels...
"It’s Absurd that the Political Parties In Kashmir Are Blaming My Film For The Death Of Rahul Bhat” Says Director Vivek Agnihotri
MUMBAI: Vivek Agnihotri talked Khul Ke about the recent backlash by the Kashmiri Political Parties and how he wants to...
Ooh La La! Checkout all the STEAMY and INTIMATE scenes between Rudraksh and Preesha from Yeh Hai Chahatein...
MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein is a passionate love story between a famous rockstar, Rudraksh Khurana and a gynecologist, Dr...
Recent Stories
Kashmir
"It’s Absurd that the Political Parties In Kashmir Are Blaming My Film For The Death Of Rahul Bhat” Says Director Vivek Agnihotri
Latest Video