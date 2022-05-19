WRITER'S DELIGHT! Did Vanraj play a cupid for Anuj and Anupamaa?

MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is one of the top-rated shows on the small screens.

Ever since the show started, it has consistently topped the TRP charts.

We have seen how the makers have left no stone unturned to keep the viewers intrigued by the show.

The viewers have seen a significant change in everyone's character as the storyline has progressed.

Rupali Ganguly aka Anupamaa's character took a considerable turn post she discovered Vanraj's betrayal.

Vanraj had an extramarital affair with Kavya which Anupamaa found out and it changed everything for her overnight.

Well, Anupamaa decided to move on in her life and not give Vanraj a second chance.

Meanwhile, Vanraj had realised his mistake and wanted to sort things with Anupamaa. However, it was too late for him.

As time passed by, Vanraj married Kavya and Anupamaa led a single life for the longest time.

However, the makers had planned a beautiful love story for Anupamaa.

With Anuj's entry, Anupamaa's life once again witnessed a big change.

After the beautiful friendship that brewed between her and Anuj, Anupamaa finally fell for him.

Their love story blossomed with time and finally, it has culminated in marriage.

While Anupamaa was somewhere destined to restart her life once again, a lot of viewers think that Vanraj is one of the reasons behind it.

The ardent viewers who have closely observed Anupamaa feel that indirectly played a cupid for her and Anuj.

It is because of Vanraj's betrayal that Anupamaa moved on in her life and found love again.

If Anupamaa and Vanraj were still married, she would have left the same kind of life and never be able to achieve whatever she has gained so far.

The viewers feel that somewhere Vanraj is responsible for the happiness which Anupamaa is getting right now.

