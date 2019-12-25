X'mas joy: Actors share their favourite Christmas memories

MUMBAI: From eating cakes to performing plays, TV actors from Edit II's (Benifer S. Kohli and Sanjay Kohli's) hit shows namely Bhabiji Ghar Pe Hai and Jijaji Chat Par Hai share their Christmas memories.

Hiba Nawab

I used to study in a Convent school, and we used to have a fair during Christmas. It was amazing. We used to have stalls of food and games as well. We also used to dress up and flaunt it. We would do many stage programmes and perform a play in which we had the characters of Jesus Christ and Mother Mary.

Nikhil Khurana

As my father was in the army, we used to go to Army Club. The army fraternity and their families used to gather and celebrate Christmas. It used to be so much fun. I used to love going there and enjoying Christmas.

Deepesh Bhan

In our home, we used to cook gajar ka halwa and pulao on the eve of Christmas. This is how we celebrated Christmas at my home. This time, I may celebrate it with my friends if some plan is made.

Rohitashv Gour

I have a very beautiful memory of celebrating Christmas in Nagpur. People used to decorate their houses with star lights on the eve of Christmas. One of our neighbors, Madam Daina, had a bakery and she used to bake cakes. She was very aged and would recognize us because of our caps. So, we used to change our caps and go to the bakery so she won’t identify us and we can eat cake many times. But one day, her son understood our plan and told his mother about this. She left her dog on us and the dog bit me. But when she got to know about this, she felt very bad and baked a special cake for me.

Aasif Sheikh

We used to have Christian neighbours, and every Christmas, they used to make those small goodies. We used to wait for that. I also have a childhood friend whose house I used to go to on Christmas. Sometimes, I used to go to church with him in the morning.