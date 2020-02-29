News

Yash Pandit bags &TV’s Laal Ishq

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
29 Feb 2020 11:29 AM

MUMBAI: Everyday, our news desk opens to a fresh set of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

TellyChakkar.com has been at the forefront in reporting updates about &TV’s Laal Ishq. We recently reported about actors Pooran Kiri and Arina Dey bagging the project to be produced by JKB Films.

Now, the latest update is that actor Yash Pandit will also be seen in yet another spine-chilling episode of &TV’s Laal Ishq. Our sources informed us that the project will be produced by Essel Vision Pvt Ltd.

Yash is known for his performances in projects like Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai, Savitri, Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan and many more. He also participated in reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

We couldn’t connect with Yash for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags Yash Pandit &TV Laal Ishq Pooran Kiri Arina Dey JKB Films Yeh Kya Ho Raha Hai Savitri Ghar Ki Laxmi Betiyaan MTV Splitsvilla TellyChakkar

