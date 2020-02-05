News

Yash Sinha to be a part of Arvind Babbal’s next on Zee TV?

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
05 Feb 2020 04:53 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Anand Suryavanshi who changed his name to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi apparently bagging acclaimed
producer Arvind Babbal’s new show for Zee TV

(Read hereSiddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi paired opposite Neha Marda in Arvind Babbal’s next?)

It is a family drama and will most likely star Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda as the female protagonist.

Our sources inform that makers are also in talks with actor Yash Sinha to play a pivotal role in the daily. Yash has been part of shows like
Bhagyavidhaata, Teen Bahuraniyaan, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Code Red, amongst others.

On personal front, Yash is happily married to TV actress Amrapali Gupta.

We could not get through Yash for a comment.

TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!

Tags > Yash Sinha, Arvind Babbal, Zee TV, Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, TellyChakkar,

