Yash Sinha to be a part of Arvind Babbal’s next on Zee TV?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar broke the news about Anand Suryavanshi who changed his name to Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi apparently bagging acclaimed

producer Arvind Babbal’s new show for Zee TV

(Read here: Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi paired opposite Neha Marda in Arvind Babbal’s next?)



It is a family drama and will most likely star Balika Vadhu fame Neha Marda as the female protagonist.



Our sources inform that makers are also in talks with actor Yash Sinha to play a pivotal role in the daily. Yash has been part of shows like

Bhagyavidhaata, Teen Bahuraniyaan, Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Code Red, amongst others.



On personal front, Yash is happily married to TV actress Amrapali Gupta.



We could not get through Yash for a comment.



TellyChakkar will update our readers with further developments. Stay tuned!