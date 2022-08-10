Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'

TV actor Yash Tonk has joined the cast of the new show 'Dhruv Tara' and will be seen playing the role of King Uday Bhaan Singh. With an orthodox mindset, he loves his children and is immensely affectionate towards his daughter Tarapriya.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 13:07
Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'

MUMBAI :TV actor Yash Tonk has joined the cast of the new show 'Dhruv Tara' and will be seen playing the role of King Uday Bhaan Singh. With an orthodox mindset, he loves his children and is immensely affectionate towards his daughter Tarapriya.

The actor talked about his role and said: "When I heard this narrative, I was very excited to take it up as I saw myself perfectly fit into the character and the story. I am elated to be playing the role of Uday Bhaan Singh."

Yash is known for his works in films like 'Ishq Vishk', 'Kucch To Hai', 'Main Aur Mrs Khanna', and was also seen on TV shows such as 'Yeh Vaada Raha', 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', among others.

The actor further talked about preparing for the character: "We did attend a few workshops to get characters and diction right. I have shot a few scenes and it was extremely exciting with a lot of learning from my co-actors. I'm hopeful the audience will enjoy watching this new concept and a different love story that goes beyond imagination."

'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different eras. Tara, a princess from the 17th century, travels in the time and arrives in the present day, where she meets Dhruv. It features Ishaan Dhawan and Rhea Sharma in the lead roles.

'Dhruv Tara' will be airing on Sony SAB on February 20.


SOURCE-IANS

 

Yash Tonk Dhruv Tara Uday Bhaan Singh.Ishq Vishk Kucch To Hai Main Aur Mrs Khanna Yeh Vaada Raha TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 13:07

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi impatient with Virat because she wants to spend time with Vinayak
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Saisha Shinde shares transformation after face and body 'feminisation'
MUMBAI : Saisha Shinde, who appeared on the reality show 'Lock Upp' and recently underwent facial feminisation...
Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'
MUMBAI :TV actor Yash Tonk has joined the cast of the new show 'Dhruv Tara' and will be seen playing the role of King...
Imran Nazir Khan sides with Ektaa Kapoor against Radhika Madan's comment
MUMBAI :  Actor Imran Nazir Khan, who is best known for 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Gathbandhan' and 'Maddam Sir...
Recent Stories
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Imran Nazir Khan sides with Ektaa Kapoor against Radhika Madan's comment
Imran Nazir Khan sides with Ektaa Kapoor against Radhika Madan's comment
Bigg Boss 16: Anil Kapoor goes gaga over Mc Stan's style and slang
Bigg Boss 16: Anil Kapoor goes gaga over Mc Stan's style and slang
Sayantani Ghosh reveals upcoming twist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'
Sayantani Ghosh reveals upcoming twist in 'Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha: Chapter 2'
The cast of Color’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is charging this much per episode, check it out
The cast of Color’s Ishq Mein Ghayal is charging this much per episode, check it out
Exclusive! Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’s Gaura aka Kajal Chauhan talks about the show and her family’s reaction, saying, “ I had not tol
Exclusive! Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’s Gaura aka Kajal Chauhan talks about the show and her family’s reaction, says, “I did not tell anything to anyone in my family until everything was final”
Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away while battling brain tumour and cancer
Rakhi Sawant's mother passes away while battling brain tumour and cancer