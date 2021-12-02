YAY: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen’s baby girl Ziana turns a month old and here is how they are celebrating the special moment!

MUMBAI: Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen are enjoying marital bliss and now they are all the more happy as they welcomed their bundle of joy Ziana!

The baby girl turned one month old and the couple shared adorable pictures on social media. Charu often shares her daughter's pictures on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle and shared a cute video of kissing her daughter's feet. Captioning the post, he wrote, "This is by far my happiest month in a while and it’s all because of you my jaan. Cheers to many more months and years of goodness. Happy one month birthday my Ziana. "

Rajeev also took to social media and shared a cute picture. In the picture, Rajeev can be seen holding his daughter, Ziana's fingers. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, he wrote, "Ziana turns one month old today #daddysgirl #zianasen Missu "

Charu announced her pregnancy in May. Sushmita Sen, who is Rajeev's sister is a proud bua. After the announcement, she had shared her excitement about becoming a bua. She also called the little angel her 'Goddess Lakshmi'.

CREDIT: TOI