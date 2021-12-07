Yay! Sanjay Gagnani aka Prithvi Malhotra of Kundali Bhagya to make a COMEBACK which will be POWERFUL than EVER

MUMBAI: Sanjay Gagnani is loved as the #villainhero of Kundali Bhagya.

He essays the role of Prithvi Malhotra in the show who is obsessed with Preeta. Well, in his personal life, he recently tied the knot with Poonam Preet.

The makers had a shocking announcement, with Sanjay Gagnani no longer part of the show. This disappointed many and they hoped to see him back on Kundali Bhagya.

The makers without giving second thoughts to it are bringing back the popular character of the show again. According to the sources, a promo is all set to be shot tomorrow. The show will have a different plot but Prithvi, the character essayed by Sanjay, will be an even more powerful one than ever.

How excited are you to watch Sanjay Gagnani back in Kundali Bhagya? Let us know in the comment section below!

CREDIT: TOI