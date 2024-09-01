Yay! Team Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin comes together for a feast; enjoys delicious meals over on the sets of the show

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television. The show has a massive fan following as it is immensely loved for the chemistry between the lead characters of Ishaan and Savi, played by Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma respectively.

The show has been topping the BARC rating charts for quite a while and the entire cast of the show puts in their best efforts to make the show a success.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in its second season and just like the first season the crisp narrative is working its magic through the high voltage drama merged with intense romance. The show seems to be diving into relationship troubles where a love triangle will soon form between Reeva, Ishaan and Savi. Another entry is that of Sam, played by Paras Madan. His entry has taken the drama notches higher and there will be parallel tracks where Harini’s husband will also enter the scenario.

The biggest shock is when Sam kidnaps Savi’s family members and forces her to marry him. While she is on the way to do what he wants, Ishaan tries to interfere by calling the cops. When Sam gets to know about the same, he blows up the entire place.

We also have been reporting how Harini will be very much alive though she is assumed dead.

Well, the team has been working extremely hard and seems like the cast took a good break from work to bond over meals!

Actor Vijay Badlaani took to his social media handle to share a picture of the entire team in one frame.

Take a look:

