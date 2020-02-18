Ye Hain Mohabbatein fame Apoorva Singh Chaudhary to appear in Star Plus' 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka'

MUMBAI: Ye Hain Mohabbatein fame Apoorva Singh Chaudhary has once again collaborated with Star Plus for the ongoing show 'Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka'. The actress is extremely happy for reuniting with the channel for an exciting show that revolves around supernatural activities and magic. Apoorva will be seen sharing the screen space with the lead actor Vikram Singh Chauhan in the show.

“I am equally excited and happy to play my character in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka. It’s going to be an altogether unique experience as I have never worked on any project with such an interesting and uncommon storyline. What we usually see on television is the cliché Saas-Bahu drama, but this show is different from all that,” she said.

Apoorva further stated, “I have always aimed to do versatile roles in my acting career and learn something new every single day. Luckily, I have received what I always wished for – good projects, great directors, supportive team and of course work satisfaction. Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka was one of those shows I have always wanted to be part of.”

The actress had earlier appeared in Zee Networks’s ‘Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega’. Produced by Shoonya Square and Directed by Vaibhav Singh, the show saw Approva playing the parallel lead (negative character). Besides, she was seen in Agnifera (&tv) and a web series named ‘Verdict’.

She worked as a theatre artist for three years before stepping into the television industry. The actress gained immense experience by working with renowned actors like Kalki Koechlin, Sumeet Vyas, Avtar Gill, Arvind Gaur, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Kaul, Makrand Despandey among others.

The Four Lions’ production, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka tells the story of a rich magician Aman, who is cursed and possessed by a jinn. However, he develops the strength to fight back after Roshni enters his life. The show recently completed 80 episodes.