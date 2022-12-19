YEAR ENDER 2022! Check out the TOP 5 supporting characters of Indian television from this year

MUMBAI: Indian television shows have been a part of the audience's daily lives for a long time now. Over time, the type and platform of content changed a lot but people still wish to go back to television dramas and call it their comfort zone.

But a show not only runs with the leads but there are also other relationships involved too. As the year ends, here is a list of the top 5 supporting characters of television from this year:

Kavya from Anupamaa

Kavya might have started on a really bad note but she has had such a journey from just being an extramarital affair to being the daughter-in-law of the Shah family. She started as one of the negative characters but now has completely changed. She has better and more positive opinions and suggestions. She understands things well and even supports Anupama a lot.

Neil from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

Neil is Abhimanyu’s stepbrother but they still love each other a lot and always have each other’s back. Aarohi tried to create differences between them but they ended up sorting it all out. Neil has stood by Abhimanyu every time. He loves and respects him a lot.

ALSO READ:YEAR ENDER 2022! Check out the TOP 5 on-screen couples on Indian television in 2022

Adi from Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

We all deserve an honest and loyal friend. Adi has been that for Ram. He has always been there by his side through thick and thin. He was there when Ram felt alone and low in Priya’s absence. The two share a great rapport and are very close friends. Adi is the friend Ram can fall back on and he will be there for him.



Devraj from Banni Chow Home Delivery



He has been the ultimate support for Banni. Banni has been through so much ever since she got married to Yuvaan. Even when he was suffering from a split personality and Banni was suffering a lot, Devraj was there by her side. He has always corrected her too if he felt she was going wrong.



Usha Tai from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin



Usha Tai has been Sai’s support system ever since the bus accident occurred and the leap took place. She has been there for her and even been her guiding force throughout. Sai has been through so much ever since she was in that accident and Usha Tai was there to support her and make sure she is okay. She even corrects Sai when she feels Sai is going wrong.

ALSO READ:Year Ender 2022: TV Actresses who made their debut this year!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.











