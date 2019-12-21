Year Ender Special: Top 5 Indian web series of 2019

MUMBAI: This year has been an exciting year when it comes to web series. Many of the series were loved by the audience and they were a huge success. Now, TellyChakkar brings to you the list of TOP five web series, according to the IMDB ratings.

Kota Factory

Kota Factory is an Indian Hindi-language web series directed by Raghav Subbu for The Viral Fever. The series simultaneously premiered on TVFPlay and YouTube on 16 April 2019. It is also the first black and white web series in India. The series was highly appreciated and people really loved it, and according to IMDB, it is number one in the rating chart.

Sacred Games

Sacred Games is an Indian web television thriller series based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel of the same name. The first Netflix original series in India, it is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap who produced it under their banner Phantom Films. It starred Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The series was a huge success and it had become a range in the nation.

The Family Man

The Family Man is an Indian action drama web television series on Amazon Prime Video created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D. K. Starring Manoj Bajpayee and Priyamani, The Family Man premiered on Prime Video in September 2019. The series has been renewed for a second season which began filming in November 2019. This Amazon series was a huge hit and was loved by one and all.

Delhi Crime

Delhi Crime is an Indian crime drama web television series written and directed by Richie Mehta. Starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang, the series is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. The series was released on Netflix on 22 March 2019.The show was renewed for a second season with the main cast returning. The series was highly appreciated by the audience.

Humorously Yours

The Viral Fever's (TVF) Humorously Yours borrowed heavily from reality when it traced the rise of Vipul Goyal, a stand-up comic who breaks into the Mumbai comedy circuit. The show provided insights into the nitty-gritty of the comedy business and featured cameos by possibly every comedian of the town. Again this series was a huge hit among the audience.