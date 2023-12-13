Year Ender Special: TV actors who got married in 2023!

MUMBAI : Indian weddings are extremely beautiful and lavish. It is an occasion or rather a season where we meet up with our friends and relatives and make fond memories! The year is coming to an end as we bid goodbye to 2023, we take a look at all the couples who became one forever and ever.

Also Read: Congratulations! Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin writer Vishal Watwani got married to actress Bijal Joshi

Rushad Rana And Ketaki Walawalkar

Rushad and Ketki tied the knot on January 4 in an intimate ceremony. Ketaki is the creative director of popular Star Plus show Anupamaa, which Rushad was also a part of. Rushad was previously married to Khushnum in 2010, but got divorced in 2013.

Sachin Shroff and Chandni Kothi

Sachin Shroff got married to interior designer Chandni on February 25 in a private ceremony. He was married to Juhi Parmar earlier, however they divorced in 2018.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm

Sreejita De married her long time boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1, 2023, in his home country of Hamburg, Germany. She later cherished moments of her marriage in a church which was attended by close friends and family.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

Popular actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has been seen in a plethora of Bollywood films got hitched with Kolkata based entrepreneur Rupali Barua on May 25. He was earlier married to Rajoshi in 2001 and has a son.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below!

Also Read: Congratulations! Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin writer Vishal Watwani got married to actress Bijal Joshi

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television shows and Bollywood movies and the OTT medium.



