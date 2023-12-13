Year Ender Special: TV actors who got married in 2023!

The year is coming to an end as we bid goodbye to 2023, we take a look at all the couples who became one forever and ever.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 17:10
Year Ender Special

MUMBAI : Indian weddings are extremely beautiful and lavish. It is an occasion or rather a season where we meet up with our friends and relatives and make fond memories! The year is coming to an end as we bid goodbye to 2023, we take a look at all the couples who became one forever and ever.

Also Read: Congratulations! Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin writer Vishal Watwani got married to actress Bijal Joshi

Rushad Rana And Ketaki Walawalkar

Rushad and Ketki tied the knot on January 4 in an intimate ceremony. Ketaki is the creative director of popular Star Plus show Anupamaa, which Rushad was also a part of. Rushad was previously married to Khushnum in 2010, but got divorced in 2013.

Sachin Shroff and Chandni Kothi

Sachin Shroff got married to interior designer Chandni on February 25 in a private ceremony. He was married to Juhi Parmar earlier, however they divorced in 2018.

Sreejita De and Michael Blohm

Sreejita De married her long time boyfriend Michael Blohm-Pape on July 1, 2023, in his home country of Hamburg, Germany. She later cherished moments of her marriage in a church which was attended by close friends and family.

Ashish Vidyarthi and Rupali Barua

Popular actor Ashish Vidyarthi, who has been seen in a plethora of Bollywood films got hitched with Kolkata based entrepreneur Rupali Barua on May 25. He was earlier married to Rajoshi in 2001 and has a son.

Do you have more names to add to the list? Let us know in the comment section below! 

Also Read: Congratulations! Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin writer Vishal Watwani got married to actress Bijal Joshi

Keep reading TellyChakkar for more information from the world of television shows and Bollywood movies and the OTT medium. 


 

 

Rushad Rana Ketaki Walawalkar Anupamaa Sachin Shroff Chandni Kothi Juhi Parmar Sreejita De Michael Blohm Ashish Vidyarthi Rupali Barua Rajoshi TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 12/13/2023 - 17:10

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Spoiler Alert! Trouble strikes in Teri Meri Doriyaan: Daarji faces health scare as family business crumbles
MUMBAI : Get ready for a rollercoaster of drama in the next episode of Star Plus' Teri Meri Doriyaan. The story unfolds...
Year Ender Special: TV actors who got married in 2023!
MUMBAI : Indian weddings are extremely beautiful and lavish. It is an occasion or rather a season where we meet up with...
Woah! Check out these viral BTS pictures of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal together
MUMBAI : This year has been an amazing one for Hindi movies and Hindi movie lovers as we got to see some mind-blowing...
Exclusive: Maera Mishra likely to get married next year?
MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress Maera Mishra is currently dating Delhi based doctor Rajul...
Fighter latest poster: Wow! Akshay Oberoi looks dashing as Squadron Leader Basheer Khan
MUMBAI : The movie Fighter that stars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the leading role has been the...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! The first captaincy task to take place in the house; Aishwarya kicks off Ankita from the race for this shocking reason
MUMBAI : Bigg Boss Season 17 is doing well when it comes to the TRP ratings as the show is among the top ten shows when...
Recent Stories
vicky kaushal
Woah! Check out these viral BTS pictures of Tripti Dimri and Vicky Kaushal together
Latest Video
Related Stories
Maera Mishra
Exclusive: Maera Mishra likely to get married next year?
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! The first captaincy task to take place in the house; Aishwarya kicks off Ankita from the race for this shocking reason
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : OMG! Vicky Jain and Aishwarya Sharma lock horns together as the actress becomes the in charge of the house
Pashminna
Will Raghav’s silent departure from Kashmir might end his relationship with Pashminna in Sony SAB’s ‘Pashminna- Dhaage Mohabbat Ke’?
Pushpa
Pushpa faces the an emotional storm as her ex-husband Dilip Patel returns in Sony SAB’s 'Pushpa Impossible’
Prakash Ramchandani
Exclusive! I want to expose myself to playing a character which challenges my acting skills: Prakash Ramchandani