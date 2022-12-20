Year Ender! Top 5 couples that might not be the leads but surely steal the show

MUMBAI: There are many shows that are based on the love story of the lead characters. In some cases, there are love triangles too. Surely, the leads play their characters well and the love story gets all the attention but there are times when other than them, the attention is stolen by other pairs in the show. They might not be lead characters but surely show a different color of love story that the audience feel is refreshing.

Also read -YEAR ENDER 2022! Check out the TOP 5 father in laws of Indian television from this year

As the year is coming to an end, we are here to list out such couples that really steal the show with their chemistry even though their screen time is lesser compared to the main lead’s love story.

1. Adi and Brinda from Bade Achhe Lagte hain 2 (Sony TV)

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are one of the highly loved on-screen couples. They are currently playing Ram and Priya on Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. Their chemistry is winning hearts and the fans shower a lot of love for the two.

However, other than Ram and Priya, the show is also watched for the purpose of entertainment and soulful love that is shown by Adi and Brinda who are Ram’s friends.

Adi and Brinda sometimes have a better chemistry than Ram and Priya according to some of the show’s fan pages. The sweetness, understanding and childish arguments displayed with such affection steals the show whenever they are in the scene together.

2. Pihu and Vidyut from Yeh Hai Chahatein (Star Plus)

StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha.

However, this isn’t it. Yes, the show has now taken a leap but before that, there was another love story that was brewing between Pihu and Vidyut which included Raj to make it a love triangle. But the audience really rooted for moments when Pihu and Vidyut were in the scene as they loved the young couple very much.

Sure to say that love has nothing to do with age but who doesn’t like a budding love story? That is exactly what people got to see between Pihu and Vidyut. It wasn’t as mainstream as a sweet love story usually is as this was a story with it’s own share of misunderstandings, sacrifices and pain. This surely entertained people.

3. Shalu and Ayush from Bhagya Lakshmi (Zee TV)

Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and the characters are played by Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare respectively. Rishi and Lakshmi go through a lot of hardships together.

However, the audience aren’t just crazy about Rishi and Lakshmi’s love story as now there is another one brewing between Shalu and Ayush and the audience cannot stop giving their attention to it.

Ayush and Shalu’s love story really steal the show everytime they are in the scene and audience are in love with the innocence and sweetness that is presented in their love story. It has been liked so much that it even trends on the show’s fan pages.

4. Manish and Swarna from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus)

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the lead. Abhimanyu and Akshara have become household names now.

However, the show has a huge star cast and the audience isn’t just there to watch Abhira. It also observes other couples who bring a new shade of love. We are talking about Manish and Swarna who really prove that love doesn’t fade.

Manish and Swarna show a mature side of love, something that’s really understanding and supportive. The audience really falls in love with the couple everytime they are in the scene as they really pair with each other well.

5. Viraj and Charmie from Banni Chow Home Delivery (Star Plus)

Banni Chow Home Delivery has already made its mark in the short span of time. The show stars Ulka Gupta and Pravisht Mishra in lead roles as Banni and Yuvan respectively and the fans seem to be enjoying their chemistry on the show.

The serial really shows the struggle of love between Banni and Yuvan but it also an ease of communication and understanding between Viraj and Charmie. Their love story is really seen as an effortless one because there is nothing unrealistic about it and the audience relate a lot to it.

Also read -YEAR ENDER 2022! Check out the top 5 mother-in-laws of Indian television from this year

Tell us which couple you like the most.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

