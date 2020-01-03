Yeh Hai Chahatein: Judge asks Prisha to apologize and end the matter

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Yuvraj provoking Prisha against Rudraksh. He gets Kaveri’s call and goes. Prisha goes to Rudraksh. She thinks of his words and slaps him. Yuvraj says slap him in the court also, see how I win this case and get money from him. Rudraksh smiles and says you should have touched me with love, I am all yours, I don’t refuse to fans. She says I know you well, so I have slapped you. Rajeev comes and asks is everything fine. Rudra says all good. Rajeev gets a call and says yes dad, we are coming. He takes Rudra. Prisha says I slapped Rudraksh. Yuvraj asks really, you should really give him such an answer, if he disrespects women. The court hearing starts. Yuvraj starts accusing Rudraksh.

He says Rudraksh impregnated Kaveri and dumped her, she wants 10 crores compensation, she has nothing, except the mental and emotional trauma. Rudra’s lawyer defends him. Both the lawyers argue. Yuvraj says I want to call Prisha in witness box. Balraj asks did you take her on your side. Prisha says I did Kaveri’s routine checkups and learnt she is pregnant, then Rudraksh bribed her to abort her child, she was humiliated by him and attempted suicide, then Rudraksh came to hospital to make another drama. Rudra’s lawyer says he came there to marry Kaveri, but he got a restraining order, why. She says that was done to save Kaveri from him, he could have hurt her. He says he was concerned for Kaveri. She says he is shameless, he can’t compensate for this even in ten births, he may have many followers but I pray that his son doesn’t follow him.

Yuvraj smiles and thanks her. He asks her to go. Balraj scolds her. She says if you raised him well, we would have not been here. Balraj says you are ruining his image. Yuvraj asks him to mind his tongue. Rudraksh catches his collar. Rajeev stops him. The judge announces a short break. Balraj goes to scold the lawyer. He says that girl wants revenge on Rudra. Prisha says I just said the truth, its not for any revenge. Yuvraj says you did right. Kaveri thanks her. Balraj scolds Rajeev a lot. Rudraksh interrupts him. Yuvraj says judge is coming in 15 minutes, Kaveri tell the court how Rudraksh tortured you. Kaveri says yes, he shall go to jail today. Prisha says he should go to jail. Kaveri gets a call. She says I will just come, I will go to washroom. Yuvraj says come soon. The hearing resumes. Yuvraj asks Kaveri to say how Rudraksh tortured her. Kaveri says sorry, I want to take the case back, truth is its not Rudraksh’s child. Prisha asks why are you lying. Rudraksh says you are supporting her in lie, I m saying the truth, the truth is its Surya’s child, she is pregnant with Surya’s child, not mine, I will tell you the story. He plays the audio recording. The man threatens her about Surya. Surya asks Kaveri to just do as they say. She says I will do anything you say, don’t do anything to Surya.

Rudraksh says so Kaveri took the case back. Yuvraj says you have compelled her. Rudraksh calls Bunty. Bunty gets Surya there. Kaveri hugs Surya. Rudraksh says Surya isn’t tortured, I have called the decent family girls and also invited Samaira there, she told me about Surya and also have his address, Surya got saved from me, he went to Prisha’s house. Prisha says I don’t know him, why are you lying. Rudraksh says I have proof, I worked hard to get Surya. He recalls going to take Surya’s number from the laundry man. Tia calls Surya and flirts with him. She asks him to meet her. She gets his address. Rudraksh reaches Surya and scolds him. Surya says fine, I will tell everything, Kaveri is my GF, she is pregnant with my child, we had a plan to get money from you. Rudraksh says you have to tell this in the court. FB ends.

Kaveri says it’s true, it’s Surya’s child. Balraj asks Prisha to say now, she was lecturing about values. Kaveri says it’s not Prisha’s mistake, sorry. Rudraksh says you have to meet my conditions, you won’t keep any relation with me, you won’t spoil my name, you have to leave Delhi, you can blackmail me again, I will file fraud case on you, your lawyer can explain you well. Kaveri signs the agreement. The judge says we will shut this case now. Rudraksh says no, Prisha has to apologize to me. She asks why. Rudraksh says you have caused me mental stress by blaming me. Balraj insists. Judge asks Prisha to apologize and end the matter here.