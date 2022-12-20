Yeh Hai Chahatein’s fans are sad and hurt, check out their reactions on the track ending before the leap

MUMBAI : StarPlus’ show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adores Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. Now the show is going for a 20 year leap, ending the beloved characters of not just Rudraksh and Preesha but also Ruhi and Saransh who were one of the strongest attractions of the show.

As soon as it was announced that there’s going to be a huge leap with RuSha’s track ending, the audience lost their calm as they could not see their favourite characters ending.

Currently, the track has ended and in the same episode, a leap takes place, and fans of the show are not happy about it.

While there are fans that are focusing on RuSha and the family’s end, there are many complaining as they feel that the makers did not give a respectful or fair ending to the couple.

Preesha and Rudraksh’s chemistry was one of the strongest and the couple has really received a lot of love from fans on all social media platforms.

Other than them, fans are also sad about Ruhi and Saransh's characters ending as the audience dearly wanted to see a happy family a little more.

Here we are going to show some reactions which show the love for the couple and also some reactions of fans’ complaining for the way the track was ended and the leap was placed instantly.

