Yeh Hai Chahatein’s fans are sad and hurt, check out their reactions on the track ending before the leap

Currently, the track has ended and in the same episode, a leap takes place, and fans of the show are not happy about it.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 15:08
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s fans are sad and hurt, check out their reactions on the track ending before the leap

MUMBAI : StarPlus’ show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adores Preesha (Sargun Kaur Luthra) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. Now the show is going for a 20 year leap, ending the beloved characters of not just Rudraksh and Preesha but also Ruhi and Saransh who were one of the strongest attractions of the show.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudra has a surprise for Preesha, wants to make a memory for life

As soon as it was announced that there’s going to be a huge leap with RuSha’s track ending, the audience lost their calm as they could not see their favourite characters ending.

Currently, the track has ended and in the same episode, a leap takes place, and fans of the show are not happy about it.

While there are fans that are focusing on RuSha and the family’s end, there are many complaining as they feel that the makers did not give a respectful or fair ending to the couple.

Preesha and Rudraksh’s chemistry was one of the strongest and the couple has really received a lot of love from fans on all social media platforms.

Other than them, fans are also sad about Ruhi and Saransh's characters ending as the audience dearly wanted to see a happy family a little more.

Here we are going to show some reactions which show the love for the couple and also some reactions of fans’ complaining for the way the track was ended and the leap was placed instantly.

Check out the posts below:

Also read -  Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudra and Preesha get intimate; an inauspicious incident scares Preesha 

Tell us how you feel about the new track beginning?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Star Plus Yeh Hai Chahatein Ruhi Preesha Rudraksh Yuvraj Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi Siddharth Shivpuri Swarna Pandey Armaan Pihu
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
1
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 15:08

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow