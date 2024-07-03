Yeh Hai Chahatein star Shagun Sharma opens up on completing 300 episodes, Challenges, and Fan Support

The actors Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma joined Arjun and Kashvi as new leads, and the show took a big step forward. After the leap, the show has now completed 300 episodes. The popular news portal contacted Shagun and shared her happiness at the accomplishment in an open conversation.
Shagun Sharma

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Chahatein has aired for a long time. The iconic show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein sparked the spin-off, which received a ton of praise. Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi were the leads when the show debuted. The actors Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma joined Arjun and Kashvi as new leads, and the show took a big step forward. After the leap, the show has now completed 300 episodes. The popular news portal contacted Shagun and shared her happiness at the accomplishment in an open conversation.

The actress said, "Oh, it's great that we have achieved this milestone. This is the first time that my show has completed 300 episodes, so it is surely special. However, since the show has been on air for quite some time, it is only the tip of the iceberg for the team. I am very happy and looking forward to achieving more such milestones. I hope we can celebrate 3000 episodes completion soon."

The Ishq Par Zor Nahi actress added, "I don't think there were challenges as such, because the show is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The team is very nice, and they knew exactly what they wanted. From the directors to the creatives on the show, everybody has been very helpful and welcoming. I'd also like to mention Sargun (Kaur Luthra). We instantly connected. She is lovely, genuine, funny, and a warm person. My focus was on being grateful for the opportunity to work with this incredible team, and thus I don't feel that I faced challenges."

Shagun Sharma said, "Actually, I was very well prepared that audiences would take a while to accept the new leads in the show. I feel it is bound to happen, and if it doesn't, then there can be an issue. But that happened, which means that the show had managed to win the hearts of the viewers and that it has been successful in connecting with them, resulting in fans being disappointed with the change. Having said that, I am extremely happy that we managed to transform the hate of fans into love; that's what matters in the end."

When asked about the upcoming twist in Yeh Hai Chahatein, Sharma said, "Well, the upcoming episodes will surely leave the fans teary-eyed. There are many emotional scenes and a lot of drama. I'd like to ask all the fans of the show to watch the show as an interesting twist will soon take place."

The show's current theme centers on Aman's death. Arjun (Pravisht Mishra) looks into the myths around his death after realizing there is something strange about it. He now knows that Aman's true identity is Nikhil Desai. On arriving home, he finds that Aditya has paid him a substantial amount to get plastic surgery and assumes the identity of his twin brother.

Arjun will travel to Shimla in the next episodes to find out more about the conspiracy, and Aditya and Kashvi will also travel there for a quick visit.

