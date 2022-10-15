Yeh Hai Chahatein: WHOA! Check out how hard the crew is working at an unusual location; Abrara Qazi captures it

MUMBAI:StarPlus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and Rudraksh (Abrar Qazi) to bits. The show has had a steady run, and audiences love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha. The show has reached a new high of drama as Preesh has gained her memory back and is trying to teach a lesson to Armaan, teaming up with Rudraksh.

In the latest narrative, Digvijay informs Armaan that he is being tricked by Preesha, as the injection that she‘s giving him is not for getting better, but instead to make his legs numb.

As Armaan enters the room Rudraksh feels shocked, and that’s where Armaan reveals that he knows everything. He reveals that he knows about Preesha having gained her memory back and that Rudraksh and Preesha were playing tricks on him all the while.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Whoa! Armaan ends up paralysed, Preesha follows Digvijay

The upcoming track will get very interesting. When Armaan forcefully tries to take Preesha away, she slaps him and reveals that Rudraksh is alive. Armaan then gets arrested by the police and is taken away.

Abrar Qazi took to Instagram and shared a behind the scenes video. It is not the usual set of the show. It looks like the upcoming track is being shot at an outdoor location near a riverside.

We can see a setup in the water and how the crew is working hard to shoot.

Check it out here:

<

The show is doing very well and is amongst the top five shows. The audience loves the track of the show and can’t wait to see what happens next.

ALSO READ: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Upcoming Major Drama! Preesha finds out about the lady who meets Digvijay; feels heartbroken

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

