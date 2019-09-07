Yeh Hai Mohabaatein: Arijit plan gets successful as Raman identity is in trouble

MUMBAI: Star Plus popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is gearing up for new drama and twist.

Raman and Ishita's life is going to get more complicated as things will change with Natasha's new dhamaka.

Natasha gets help from Arjit as he is always against Raman and now he had got this opportunity.

Arjit makes fake DNA reports to prove that Raman is Shardul and thus presents it to the police.

Police will consider the DNA report while Bhalla's raise a voice that it is illegal to get a DNA test done without permission of court.

Raman is all stuck and dealing with this identity trouble and Ishita tries to console him over what is happening.