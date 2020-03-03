Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Shaize Kazmi plans his next on the 70mm!

MUMBAI: There are a lot of actors who come to this industry to make it big in their careers.

While a few taste success there are many who struggle to reach the stage. And for actor Shaize Kazmi, destiny has worked quite in favour of the actor. He once won the hearts of audience with his stunning performance in a theatre of Lucknow city and now continues to rule the hearts of his fans with his talent in TV serials.

He appeared in TV serials like Maharana Pratap, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Chandrasekhar Azad etc and is slowly climbing the ladders of the film industry.

Shaize recently also did a digital project for Zee5 titled, 377 Ab normal and also worked in a Marathi music video titled 'Pauli'. He will soon appear on the big screen.

We wish Shaize all the luck with his future projects.