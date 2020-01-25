Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Ruhi aka Ruhanika Dhawan gets a new HAIRCUT; chops off her long tresses!

MUMBAI: Ruhanika Dhawan has been much loved for her stint on Star Plus show Yeh Hai Mohabattein. She was extremely loved as Ruhi in the show.

Now that the show has gone off-air, as much as we miss the other actors on television, we miss Ruhi the most for she was very cute and bubbly. We cannot get over her charm on television and hence we took to social media to browse through her pictures and guess what?

We found that not only is she enjoying her holiday in UAE, she has also got herself a new haircut!

With front fringes and a short bob, Ruhanika looks very adorable and doll-like. Take a look:

Do you like Ruhanika's new look? Let us know in the comments below!