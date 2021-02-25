Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Ruhanika Dhawan is now a STATE LEVER SWIMMER!

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein was one of the most popular television shows. The daily soap went off-air last year in December after a successful run for many years.

Every character of the narrative was the viewers' favourite. However, Ruhaanika Dhawan AKA Ruhi stole everyone's heart with her cuteness and stellar performance. Ruhaanika's character was the major highlight of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and also one of the reasons behind the show's popularity.

The viewers have seen Ruhaanika grow up to a beautiful diva. Ruhaanika enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. The actress has a whopping 1.7 million followers at such a young age. This shows Ruhaanika's popularity among the fans. While we have seen Ruhaanika in a cute avatar onscreen, the actress has now turned into a stunning diva and her Instagram is proof.

Well, Ruhanika has not been seen on television from a long time now and in an exclusive conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Ruhanika’s mother opened up, “Well, Ruhanika is giving her final exams and she does plan to make a comeback. She is looking primarily at films and webseries however, she is also open to daily soaps.”

We asked her about Ruhanika’s dedication to fitness. Her mother added, “Yes, she is learning a lot of fitness activities and she recently also turned a state level swimmer!”

Way to go Ruhanika! (Also Read: Narayani Shastri on taking up Aapki Nazaron Ne Samjha: I have not done something like this before)

