Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Mamta confesses that Natasha also killed Dr. Mishra

MUMBAI: The episode sees how everyone tries to convince Santosh that the man in their house is the real Raman. She gets extremely confused and paranoid. As Omprakash tries to make Santosh understand, she gets a call from someone claiming to be Raman and tells her that his life is in danger. She panics again. Raman takes the phone and yells at the caller. Santosh tries to go outside to save Raman. Everyone stops her. She faints due to the stress so they take her to her room. Sudha suggests that they should inform the police about this before the situation gets out of hand. Meanwhile, Sunil tells Natasha how he used a software to make his voice sound like Raman’s voice. He gives her the headphones to her and they chuckle over their smart plan.



Suddenly, Mamta arrives at their door asking for help. She asks Natasha to let her stay with them because the police are looking for her. Natasha refuses to help her and asks her to leave because the police might catch them too along with her. Mamta gets angry and says that she will reveal everything about her plan to the Bhallas because she’s a traitor who refused to help her when she was the reason Mamta put herself in trouble. Mamta rushes to the Bhallas and asks them to save her for Natasha. The Bhallas had already called the police and they ask Mamta who is hurting her. Natasha and Sunil try to run away to their house but the police catch hold of them and bring them back.



Mamta reveals to the police that Natasha paid her to lie to the Bhallas about seeing another Raman Bhalla. The Bhallas tell the police that she has not stopped troubling them even after it was proved in the DNA test that this person is Raman. Karan asks the police to search Natasha's house as they might definitely find something. On searching, the inspector finds Sunil’s laptop and listens to the software that he used to convert his voice to sound like Raman.



Later, as the police come back, Mamta confesses that Natasha also killed Dr. Mishra. Sunil reads a message he gets while Natasha tries to convince everyone that she didn’t kill her doctor. Sunil tells the police that what Mamta is saying is true. The police arrest Natasha as she gets agitated on Sunil and accuses him for lying. The police take Mamta, Sunil and Yug along to handle the case. As they make Natasha sit in the van, Sunil wonders who was texting him to frame Natasha. He thinks to himself that he had no other option because he didn’t want to go to jail. Bhuvan calls Arijit and tells him that his plan worked out exactly as he wanted to. He asks Arijit what he should do about the lab technician. Arijit asks him to keep an eye on her and laughs as he says that maybe she might fall in love with him. He tells him to inform the technician to follow her daily routine at the hospital and do her job because if she suddenly disappears everyone might suspect her. Later, everyone asks Ishita why she withdrew her case against Mansi. She tells them that she could understand the trauma that Mansi was going through. She also found out that she was constantly getting panic attacks after the incident. She believes that Mansi is a good person and someone instigated her into doing wrong things. They all agree that they have to find out who this person is.