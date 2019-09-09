News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’s Sandiip Sikcand, Divyanka Tripathi and others make the most of Ganpati celebrations

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Sep 2019 04:41 PM

MUMBAI: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is currently one of the most popular television shows. The serial has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens with its intriguing narrative. Viewers also love how the cast of the show shares a great bonding off-screen.

The show’s creative director Sandiip Sikcand welcomed Ganpati at his house and recently held a get together where Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya were present along with other Yeh Hai Mohabbatein stars. From Aly Goni to Krishna Mukherjee to Aditi Bhatia to Shireen Mirza to Abhishek Verma, all graced the celebration. Divyanka, Vivek and others took to social media to share photos from the celebration where all of them seemed to have a blast. In the photos shared by Divyanka, we can see her posing with Sandeep and his mother as Vivek joins them. In another photo, we can see Aditi, Krishna, Shireen, Divyanka, Vivek, Reyaanshvir and Sandiip posing for a selfie. Aly Goni also shared photos in which they all struck a happy pose. As they struck happy poses with the team of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka and Vivek looked elated to be a part of the celebrations. Divyanka captioned her photos with Sandiip and his mother as, “Thank you Ganpati ji for this!”

Take a look below:

