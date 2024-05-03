Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Star Aditi Bhatia adds another swanky car to her collection; Celebrates joy with the family

MUMBAI : Renowned actor Aditi Bhatia, who starred in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, just bought a brand-new luxury car and posted a few stylish photos to social media. The actress celebrated a significant occasion in style by treating herself to a brand-new Mercedes. With the caption "New car," she posted a video to social media to share with her followers. Aditi, dressed in denim, posed in front of the elegant new car with her mother.

Aditi celebrated her achievement with her family by performing traditional puja at the store, bringing blessings into her new vehicle. Aditi captured the essence of the occasion with her dazzling grin as she proudly posed in her opulent car. This represents not only her own success but also the results of her unwavering pursuit and commitment to acting.

As soon as they noticed, fans showered her with praise. Numerous celebrities and influencers congratulated her. She received congratulations from many people, including Vinny Arora Dhoppar, Krishna Mukherjee, Pooja Gor, Ankita Bhargava, Kaushal Kapoor, and Shardul Pandit. She accepted the car keys while pictures from her early years were on show. She gave her cat some sweets as well while slicing the cake.

The actress has changed her focus after taking a hiatus from television, looking into product sponsorships and positioning herself as a social media influencer. Her wide portfolio that extends beyond standard TV work is showcased on her web presence, further expanding her popularity.

Aditi Bhatia replaced Ruhanika Dhawan as the adult Ruhi Bhalla on Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from 2016 until 2019. On the program, her portrayal of a mature Ruhi is still highly praised. In addition, she recently made an appearance on Khatra Khatra Khatra and demonstrated her humorous skills in Comedy Circus. Aditi divides her time between Mumbai and the US, is presently studying filmmaking and honing her acting skills through workshops.

Credit- Pinkvilla