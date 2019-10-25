Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Yug sees Raman and gets shocked

MUMBAI: The episode starts with Ishita asking Raman to just come. Raman asks her to go, he won’t come. Sudha comes home. She gets Sargi for Ruhi. Ruhi says wow, mom, it’s all my favourite sweets. Sudha says Karan just talks about you, I understood everything about Ruhi now. Karan asks where is my Sargi, I also kept the fast. They laugh. Ruhi says no need. Karan says I will keep the fast. Yug says they didn’t come. Aaliya says Ishita would come, don’t argue. Ishita comes with Sargi. Aaliya asks didn’t Raman come. Ishita says Raman takes much time when he sleeps, he didn’t wake up, so I have come. Yug says Raman always keeps fast for you. Ishita says he will wake up and then keep the fast. Sudha blesses Ruhi and Karan. Mr. Bhalla consoles Simmi and asks her to do such things for someone who values her, not for someone like Parmeet. Simmi cries and says you are right. She goes to check at the door. Yug sees Raman and gets shocked. He asks didn’t dad come with you, who is waiting downstairs. Ishita says Raman… Yug says enough, I know dad didn’t forgive me, he is upset with me, he didn’t come here, he could have beaten me and explained, but he didn’t do it. He goes.



Natasha comes asking for Shardul. Mihika says he is Raman, he isn’t at home. Natasha says Shardul and I always have sargi together. Natasha goes to look for him. Simmi says she has gone mad, leave her. Ruhi asks are you content now, we are not liars, get out. Simmi hopes that Raman and Yug patch up soon. Natasha comes home. She says where did Shardul go at this time. She calls Arijit. Tara asks her to give her Sargi. Natasha scolds her. Natasha says it’s your Sargi, I m not so bad, I have prepared everything before. Sunil looks on. Natasha feeds them by her hands. She thinks I have to use Tara to get entry in Bhalla house, Shardul will break my fast. Ishita asks Aaliya not to take stress, Raman is waiting. Aaliya asks how long will this go on. Ishita says Yug isn’t ready to talk to me. Aaliya says I will go and apologize to dad. Ishita says no, explain Yug to come home, he should just come home.



Aaliya comes to Raman and asks for blessings. He blesses and hugs her. She says forgive Yug, he has realized his mistake, he feels guilty, you are elder, you should forgive him. Yug comes and says I have filled the quotation right, you don’t believe me, why, because I m not your blood, you would have fought for Adi if he did this. Raman asks what did you say, I accepted you by heart, I fought everyone for you, I fought even Ishita. He says if you feel this, then be it, no need to explain me Mani, I will think I lost my other son. Ishita asks what are you saying. Raman asks her to come. They leave. Yug says I will also think that I m an orphan again. He goes. Aaliya says look at him, what happened to Yug. Simmi says how would Aaliya do the puja, Ishita its fine if Aaliya stays at Mani’s place, she will celebrate it there. Ishita says she should have celebrated it with us, Raman what nonsense was that. Aaliya scolds Yug. Raman says what would I tell him, I should beg to him.



Yug says I didn’t make the mistake, why shall I accept it. Mani says calm down, Raman is in trouble, someone is doing it, maybe you did it unknowingly. Yug asks do you think I did it, believe me, I won’t stay here. Aaliya asks where will you run now, stop all this. Yug says I m not running away, I want to be with people who believe me. Ishita shouts stop the car. Simmi asks them not to fight. Ishita says maybe Yug didn’t make the mistake, he is sure, maybe something went wrong. Raman says tender is submitted in sealed envelope, its business. She says kidnapper did so bad to us, he was going to kill you. Simmi says she is right, he tried to kidnap Ishita also. Ishita says it will be easy for him to change quotation, I feel he has done this.