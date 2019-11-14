News

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi ECSTATIC on meeting her on-screen parents!

14 Nov 2019 08:48 PM

MUMBAI: Aditi Bhatia aka Ruhi of Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is much loved by her co-stars.

Even her industry friends love spending time with her.

Currently shooting for the show, it has apparently been a long time they have not shot together in one frame. However, it looks like Aditi got a chance to meet both her on-screen parents, played by Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, and she was elated.

Aditi took to her social media to share the same.

Take a look.

Way to go, Aditi!  

