Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Shraddha Tiwari to enter Brahmrakshas 2

Now, we have exclusive information about Yeh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka actress Shraddha Tiwari bagging the show.

Sources informed us that Shraddha will play the character named Menka in the show.

We contacted Shraddha, but she remained unavailable for comment.

Set against the backdrop of Songadh, the show depicts the journey of an ordinary young girl, Kalindi, whose destiny gets entwined with the evil forces and a drastic quirk of fate has her drawing all her inner strength to combat the evil Brahmarakshas. While the latter garners its strength from kidnapping brides on the day of their wedding and casting a dark spell over the town, Kalindi’s only source of strength is her love for her partner, Angad (played by Pearl V. Puri). As she navigates and manoeuvres her way through the world of evil and her own ordinary life, Kalindi finds herself fighting a tough battle to protect the people she truly cares for.

