Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: Aman gives Roshni a beautiful makeover

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka is one of the popular drama series which has become a hot favourite among the viewers.

Aman (Vikram Singh Chauhan) and Roshni's (Aditi Sharma) beautiful jodi has worked wonders for the show. Their soft and subtle romance is a treat to watch and viewers are loving how the story is unfolding with every passing day.

And now, in the latest promo doing the rounds of the social media, we can see how Aman with his magical powers is giving Roshni a makeover. From giving Roshni a perfect hair look to decking her up with beautiful jewellery, Aman has made sure his ladylove looks the most gorgeous lady ever.

Take a look at the video:

Roshni is mesmerised by Aman's magic and is very happy to see her in her new gorgeous avatar.

Are you excited about the upcoming episodes of Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka? Tell us in the comments.