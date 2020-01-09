Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka: Parveen’s ugly move to separate Roshni and Aman

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka, is an Indian fantasy drama series. The show, which started airing last year in October, has a unique storyline and the intriguing plot keeps the viewers hooked to the television screen.

We all have seen the beautiful chemistry between Aman and Roshni, played by Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma respectively. Popular TV actress Smita Bansal, too, plays a pivotal role in the show.

Smita shared a small preview of the show on her Instagram handle which has left the viewers shocked. While Aman and Roshni can't wait to start their new life together, Parveen, played by Smita, has already decided to make their life a living hell.

The promo shows some romantic moments between Aman and Roshni and a few seconds later Smita is seen playing her ugly game. She throws a black apple in the water pool where Aman and Roshni are present. She curses Aman that if he ever touches Roshni, she will be no more.

Take a look at the promo:

On the work front, Aditi has done shows like Kaleerein and Naagin. Meanwhile, Vikram has starred in shows like Qubool Hai, Ek Hasina Thi, Jaana Na Dil Se Door, among others.

Will Parveen be able to succeed in her evil intentions? How will Aman and Roshni save themselves from Parveen? What do you think? Tell us in the comment section below.